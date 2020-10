Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey opened up about her son Moroccan’s traumatic first-hand experience with racism. The singer revealed on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that her 9-year-old son Moroccan was bullied by a white supremacist, “Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It's like, insane. So, this is the world we live in."

