Mariah Carey reveals her divorce from Nick Cannon was messier than it needed to be. The music superstar doesn't hold back about her and Nick's ups and downs as spouses, exes and co-parents, sharing in her new memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" that she's realized in hindsight that the contentious legal battle may even have been avoided altogether if they'd focused more on their partnership instead of their split.

