Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter is making her modeling debut! Monroe Cannon is part of the “Today is Someday” campaign with OshKosh B’gosh, where she pays tribute to none other than her powerhouse mom. The 10-year-old models a dark tee and jean overalls in her first-ever brand campaign. Her style pays homage to her mom’s 1990 music video for her single “Someday,” where a young Mariah has the same look from head to toe. Mariah collaborated with the company on her daughter’s fashion, and the spot has nods to the “We Belong Together” singer’s career and memoir throughout. “Someday it’s going to be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they’re going to live at the top of the charts,” Monroe says in the ad. Mariah gushed about her daughter’s new accolade. “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path,” she said.

