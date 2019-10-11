Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood's biggest boss babes brought their fashion A-game to Variety's 2019 Power of Women Luncheon in Los Angeles. Mariah Carey turned heads on the red carpet in a curve-hugging glittery black gown. Jennifer Aniston also stole the spotlight in chic a pinstriped midi dress. Plus, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Awkwafina and more stars stepped out at the event. PHOTOS: Variety’s 2019 Power Of Women Luncheon: Mariah Carey, Brie Larson And More Shine!

