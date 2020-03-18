Also available on the NBC app

The festivities don't stop when Mariah Carey is around! The music superstar and her 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe kept the St. Patrick's Day spirit alive as bars and restaurants continue to shut down around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer and "Dem Babies" totally nailed the #FlipTheSwitch challenge in a cute TikTok video that also featured Mariah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle! Mimi also took the opportunity to share a message of support to her loyal fans amid the ongoing public health crisis. "Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody!!" she wrote. "Stay home & stay safe!!"

