Say it ain't so! In this festive 2013 throwback, pop icon Mariah Carey confessed to wanting to switch around certain details on her classic holiday anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — despite its decades-long success. "Trust me, there's so many parts I'm like, 'Ugh, I hate that right there. Why did they make me keep that?'" she admitted, adding, "I have to look at that for what it is. As much as I want to go back and fix it and change it … But I feel like my little version from back then had something because I really meant it. Like, I am that girl." This interview is from the fourth episode of Access Hollywood's new podcast "The Vault," which is available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen now: https://apple.co/2JwF44j

