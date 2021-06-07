Also available on the nbc app

Just days after rumors swirled of an explosive fight between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, the pop diva is setting the record straight. “The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!!” the singer posted. Speculation started circulating that the two were at odds after The Sun reported that the “We Belong Together” singer no longer belonged to Roc Nation, Jay’s management company.

Appearing: