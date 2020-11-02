Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey celebrated the end of Halloween to kick start the Christmas season in a new video shared on her Twitter account. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer shared a clip of a ghoulish creature finding the pop-star in a holiday-themed room. The 50-year-old’s fans are speculating a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson after the singer shared a photo with “AG”, “JH”, and “MC” initialed on three chairs on her Instagram account in October. Apple announced in August the songstress will star in the holiday special, ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.’

Appearing: