Mariah Carey kept herself busy over the Easter weekend by reminiscing over her Grammy award-nominated album “Emancipation of Mimi.” The singer treated her fans to renditions of several hit songs from the album, including “Stay The Night,” “We Belong Together,” and “Fly Like A Bird.” Mariah shared that the latter track’s message of perseverance was a perfect one for the holiday. The 50-year-old also asked fans to pick which song on the album is their favorite, and boy did they deliver!

