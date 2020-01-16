Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey has something major to celebrate! On Jan. 16, the pop icon was announced as one of the 2020 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. "This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career," Mariah wrote in part on Instagram. "I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!" Mariah joins The Neptunes, Eurythmics, Steve Miller, The Isley Brothers, Rick Nowels and William "Mickey" Stevenson in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

