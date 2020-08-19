Also available on the nbc app

Lambs get excited! Mariah Carey is just out here trying to make 2020 a bit better. The legendary singer just surprised all of her fans by announcing that she will be dropping her new album dubbed "The Rarities" this fall. "I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing. They’re songs that have previously not been released. It’s exciting and it’s a monumental occasion for my career," Mariah told "Good Morning America."

