Maria Taylor Makes History As Sunday Night Football Pregame Show Host: 'It's Humbling'

NBC's Sunday Night Football is back and ready for an action-packed season. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover caught up with some of the game day broadcast players, including Maria Taylor who is making history on NBC as the first woman to host "Football Night In America," the pregame show for SNF, full time. "It's honestly humbling…I recognize how important it is for young girls sitting at home to see me sitting in that seat and believe anything is possible," she said.

