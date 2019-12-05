Maria Shriver Gushes About Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's Upcoming Wedding To Chris Pratt

Maria Shriver talks with Access about her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's upcoming wedding to Chris Pratt. Watch to find out why she's so excited for the big day!
