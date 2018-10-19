Maria Sharapova May Be Dating Prince William's Friend Alexander Gilkes

Rumors have swirled that Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes may be a couple, and this week, Maria and Alex basically made their relationship Instagram-official.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, is maria sharapova in a relationship, maria sharapova dating, maria sharapova alexander gilkes, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, entertainment, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, maria sharapova instagram, maria sharapova news, entertainment news, maria sharapova 2018, alexander gilkes maria sharapova, maria sharapova
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.