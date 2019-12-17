Also available on the nbc app

Maria Menounos is the queen of New Year's Eve! The TV personality joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about ringing in the New Year with Steve Harvey. After getting married on Fox’s live New Year's Eve 2017 special, Maria teases her wild plans for this year's countdown. The star also tries to spill a hilarious story about Mario Lopez! You can watch Steve and Maria celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square on Fox.

