Maria Menounos is expecting her first child with husband, Keven Undergaro. The 44-year-old announced the exciting new on Tuesday's "Live With Kelly & Ryan." The "Heal Squad x Maria Menounos" host teared up while sharing that her family is finally growing after years of trying, and explained that Zoe Saldana and Kim Kardashian helped her find her surrogate. "We're having a baby," she said excitedly on the show, revealing they aren't sharing if they are having a girl or a boy just yet.

