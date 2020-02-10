Johnny Depp Asks ACLU To Show Proof That Amber Heard Donated Her Divorce Settlement (Reports)
Maria Bello is heading for the aisle! The actress told Access Hollywood at the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party that she's engaged to her love Dominique Crenn. The pair spilled intimate details about how the proposal went down in Paris back in December. Plus, the duo admitted that they are just taking "baby steps" when it comes to wedding planning.