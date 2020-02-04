Margot Robbie Styled Her Own Hair For Her First Oscars After-Party: 'It Was Too Expensive'

Also available on the NBC app

Margot Robbie never disappoints on the red carpet! When Access Hollywood sat down with Margot and her "Birds of Prey" co-stars Chris Messina and Ella Jay Basco, we took her on a fashion flashback through some of her best looks – including one she had a major hand in! "I did my own hair actually – It was too expensive to pay someone for my makeup and hair, so I picked!" Margot said of the sleek updo and white Georges Hobeika dress she wore to her first Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. Margot also reminisced about the gold, statuette-like Tom Ford gown she wore to the 2016 Oscars and revealed that her look for the 2020 ceremony won't reflect the quirky style of her "Birds of Prey" character Harley Quinn.

Appearing: