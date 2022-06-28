Main Content

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are All Smiles On Roller Skates While Filming 'Barbie'

Come on Barbie, let's go party...I mean rollerblade! Which is exactly what co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling did on set of the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie on Monday. The pair were spotted in Venice, Calif. bringing the iconic Mattel doll characters to life as they were twinning in bright neon outfits and rocking rollerblades while smiling and shooting scenes by the beach. These snaps are the latest glimpse into the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film, set for release July 2023.

Tags: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Barbie, Film, movie set, venice beach, California, movie, celebrity, lifestyle, news
