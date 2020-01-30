Margot Robbie Is Bringing A Special Plus One To The 2020 Oscars Instead Of Husband Tom Ackerley

Also available on the NBC app

Margot Robbie is going to have her closest pal by her side on Oscars night! While chatting with Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" about her new film "Birds Of Prey," the Academy Award nominee revealed that she's switching up her plus one this time around. "I'm taking my cousin Julia. We've been best friends since birth. My husband came last time, and my mom came. I said, 'You've come before, it's someone else's turn.' And he's like, 'Yeah, of course!'" she said. Margot also talked about how her post-cocktail behavior relates to Harley Quinn's and talked with co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett over their love of Mexican food.

