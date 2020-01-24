Margot Robbie Dishes On 'Birds Of Prey' Sisterhood: 'We Shouldn't Have Been Paid To Do This!'

Also available on the NBC app

It's nice to have a girl gang — both on and off screen! Access Hollywood caught up with "Birds of Prey" stars Margot Robbie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell at the Harleywood & Highland Takeover Event as they gushed about forming a strong sisterhood on set. "We had too much fun!" Jurnee said. "It's like criminal the amount of fun we had. They shouldn't have paid us to do this!" Margot agreed, adding, "It was a really, really fun shoot. Everyone was just down and dirty and everyone was doing their own stunts — just working hard and playing hard." The "Bombshell" actress also celebrated her Oscar nomination and revealed if she received any special messages from Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio!

