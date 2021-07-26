Main Content

Margot Robbie Admits She & ‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn Share ‘Love Island’ Obsession

Is “The Suicide Squad” the new standard for comic book movies? According to its cast, yes! Margot Robbie and David Dasmalchain join Access Hollywood to talk about their anticipated blockbuster, and why they believe it’s one of, if not the “greatest comic book movie ever made.” Margot also shares what she loves about playing Harley Quinn and the character’s evolving look, and David explains why Margot is such an inspiration to him as an actor. And, Margot reveals that she and director James Gunn share an obsession with “Love Island.” “The Suicide Squad” hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

