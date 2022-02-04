Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Margaret Josephs Wanted To Expose Jennifer Aydin's 'Hypocrisy' With Cheating Bombshell

CLIP02/03/22
Also available on the nbc app

Margaret Josephs is spilling all the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down the explosive premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Margaret reveals if she regrets exposing Jennifer Aydin husband's cheating scandal and admits that she was "shocked" at her reaction. Margaret also shares her candid thoughts on Teresa Giudice's fiance and teases their epic food fight.

Appearing:
Tags: Margaret Josephs, news, lifestyle
S2022 E016 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.