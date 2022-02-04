Also available on the nbc app

Margaret Josephs is spilling all the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down the explosive premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Margaret reveals if she regrets exposing Jennifer Aydin husband's cheating scandal and admits that she was "shocked" at her reaction. Margaret also shares her candid thoughts on Teresa Giudice's fiance and teases their epic food fight.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 16 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution