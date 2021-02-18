Also available on the nbc app

Margaret Josephs is keeping it real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Margaret breaks down the season premiere of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The reality star shares her insight on Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's feud and reveals if Jackie went below the belt when she brought up Teresa's daughter Gia. Plus, Margaret sets the record straight on Melissa and Joe Gorga's marriage troubles and shares her thoughts on Teresa's new boyfriend.

