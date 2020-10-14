Also available on the nbc app

Maren Morris is a mom on a mission! The country singer got candid with Access Hollywood about coping with postpartum depression following the birth of her son, Hayes, in March 2020. She even revealed the fellow celebrity who inspired her to speak out about the ups and downs of motherhood. "I feel like the only, kind of, high-profile person I could find that has spoken about it the most honestly is, like, Chrissy Teigen," she explained. "That article [from Glamour magazine] helped me so much knowing that I wasn't crazy feeling the things I was feeling." The "Better Than We Found It" songstress is set to kick off a multi-city virtual tour that will be available to 5,000 Verizon Up members in Nashville (Oct. 20), New York and Los Angeles (Oct. 21) and Atlanta and Dallas (Oct. 23).

Appearing: