Maren Morris' little boy is almost here! The "GIRL" singer celebrated her baby shower with close friends and husband Ryan Hurd as she gears up for the arrival of her son. The mama-to-be was glowing as she cradled her bump in a pale blue dress, but she later got comfy and cozy in a pair of denim overalls. "Thanks to the beautiful women in my life who threw this thing," she wrote. Maren and Ryan announced that they were expecting their first child in October 2019.

