Main Content

Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Gush Over Their Son: 'He's Got Such A Personality'

CLIP11/10/21

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one power couple. The pair told Access Hollywood how it feels to be nominated for their song "Chasing After You" at the 2021 CMA Awards. They also gushed over their one-year-old son Hayes Andrew. "He's got such a personality, it's not him or me, it's like his own," Maren told Access. The country singer also talked about the importance of making fans feel safe at concerts, revealing she learned how to command a crowd from former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: maren morris, ryan hurd, celebrity babies, CMA Awards, Niall Horan
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.