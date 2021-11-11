Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one power couple. The pair told Access Hollywood how it feels to be nominated for their song "Chasing After You" at the 2021 CMA Awards. They also gushed over their one-year-old son Hayes Andrew. "He's got such a personality, it's not him or me, it's like his own," Maren told Access. The country singer also talked about the importance of making fans feel safe at concerts, revealing she learned how to command a crowd from former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

