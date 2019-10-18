Marcus Scribner Gets Real About Growing Up On The Set Of 'Black-ish'

Also available on the NBC app

Marcus Scribner has grown up right in front of our eyes! The 19-year-old actor stopped by Access Daily to chat about the sixth season of the hit show "Black-ish." Marcus shares to hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez what it's been like to work with such a star-studded cast, including castmates Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson. Marcus also opens up about growing up in the spotlight, and Mario lends some advice to the young star!

