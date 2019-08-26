Marc Jacobs Shows Off His Eye-Popping 'Wizard of Oz'- Inspired Ruby Slippers At 2019 MTV VMAs!

Also available on the NBC app

Marc Jacobs is always trying new looks! The famed designer chatted with Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez at the 2019 MTV VMAs about his iconic style and a set of seriously amazing shoes. Marc, who is getting this year's Fashion Trailblazer award, showed off his eye-popping "Wizard of Oz"- inspired ruby slippers. Marc also gave the scoop to Access about Missy Elliot's iconic fashion through the years and he breaks down one of the rapper's all-time fiercest looks.

Appearing: