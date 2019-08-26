Marc Jacobs Shows Off His Eye-Popping 'Wizard of Oz'- Inspired Ruby Slippers At 2019 MTV VMAs!

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant As Her 'Forever Valentine' In Emotional Tribute
CLIP 02/14/20
Marc Jacobs is always trying new looks! The famed designer chatted with Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez at the 2019 MTV VMAs about his iconic style and a set of seriously amazing shoes. Marc, who is getting this year's Fashion Trailblazer award, showed off his eye-popping "Wizard of Oz"- inspired ruby slippers. Marc also gave the scoop to Access about Missy Elliot's iconic fashion through the years and he breaks down one of the rapper's all-time fiercest looks.