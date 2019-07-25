Manny MUA Serves Up A Sickening Cat Eye Tutorial With His New Palette That Will Leave You Gagged!

Also available on the NBC app

Manny MUA is serving up some major lewks! The beauty influencer stopped by Access to give a sickening makeup tutorial using his new Strawberry Dream palette. The palette features tons of bold and beautiful shades with names that have special meaning to the YouTuber. He also spills tea on building up his brand from an independent beauty company to now being in stores across the nation with the help of his mom and dad.

