Manny MUA chats with Access and offers some advice to fellow beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill after she had a failed cosmetics launch. He also spills the truth tea on Ethan and Grayson Dolan's new fragrance line. Does it live up to the hype and is it on brand for the twins?! He also reacts to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's upcoming wedding that will go down at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas followed by a reception at the Sugar Factory. Does Manny think the couple is the real deal?

