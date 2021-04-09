Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Mandy Moore's Newborn Son Gus Shows Off His Giant Smile In The Tub: 'He Sure Does Love A Bath'

CLIP04/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore's baby boy definitely has something to smile about! The "This Is Us" star shared the most adorable photo of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's newborn son, August Harrison, enjoying bath time. The 6-week-old cutie broke out into the world's biggest grin as his dad covered him in a washcloth. Mandy captioned the photo, "He may be [Taylor's] twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama. #thisisgus."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, mandy moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Baby, Birth, parenting, motherhood, milo ventimiglia, pregnant, Pregnancy, infant
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.