Mandy Moore Shares Why Her Surprise Baby Shower Ahead Of Second Child Was ‘Especially Significant’

The 38-year-old actress got a major surprise earlier this week when her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. The “This Is Us” star shared photos from the special day on her Instagram. In one snap, the soon to be mom of two poses with her friends in her backyard, and in another she cradles her growing baby bump. In her heartfelt post, she explained why the baby shower was extra meaningful. "I didn’t get to have any in person shower or gathering before Gus arrived (because of Covid) so it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter," she wrote.

