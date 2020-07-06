Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore is leaving the past behind her. The actress, who was just one of several women who accused her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, of sexual misconduct or abusive behavior, spoke out about the singer-songwriter's recent public apology. "It's challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," she told Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show.

