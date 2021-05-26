Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood caught up Mandy Moore ahead of the season 5 finale of “This is Us.” She gushed about her 3-month-old son, August and revealed some of the milestones that he’s reaching. Mandy said that mom life is the “best,” and shared that it’s “hard to imagine life before him.” “Every smile feels like the first smile. The first laugh,” she said. The newborn may also have some of mom and dad’s musical skills. “He’s obsessed with music,” she gushed. “He’s really, like, gets super tuned into music. So, we sing a lot to him, and my husband plays guitar and plays piano for him a lot.” The new mom also revealed that her son has another milestone coming up. “He’s gonna see his dad play music in like a week or so, so that’ll be…that’ll be a really big milestone that I’m excited to capture,” she doted.

