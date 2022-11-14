Mandy Moore is opening up about being a mom of two for the first time. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the "This Is Us" star exclusively shared her son's birth story and looked back on the surreal moment her 20-month-old, Gus, met his baby brother Ozzie. "The first thing he wanted to do was kiss Ozzie and that melted my husband and I immediately, it was the sweetest thing," she said. She also explained why she had to have an unmedicated birth again.

