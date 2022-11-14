Main Content

Mandy Moore Reveals 'Sweetest Thing' Son Gus Did While Meeting Baby Ozzie (Exclusive)

CLIP11/14/22

Mandy Moore is opening up about being a mom of two for the first time. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the "This Is Us" star exclusively shared her son's birth story and looked back on the surreal moment her 20-month-old, Gus, met his baby brother Ozzie. "The first thing he wanted to do was kiss Ozzie and that melted my husband and I immediately, it was the sweetest thing," she said. She also explained why she had to have an unmedicated birth again.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: mandy moore, mandy, kids, Children, birth story, Taylor Goldsmith, motherhood, Gus, Ozzie, Hilary Duff
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.