Mandy Moore is revealing the sweet story behind her baby boy's name! The "This Is Us" star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, recently welcomed their first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith. The moniker was a meaningful one for Mandy and Taylor, since August is a month with big importance to their little family. "It was last August when [Taylor] and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book,” she wrote on Instagram. Mandy also shared a photo of a blanket Taylor had made that paid tribute to all three of their names, which she called “a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story.”

