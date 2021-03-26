Also available on the nbc app

New mom Mandy Moore is already back on set! The "This Is Us" star returned to work this week, just over a month after she and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August Harrison. Mandy shared a peek at her getting camera-ready in the hair and makeup chair and wrote, "Mom is BACK at work!!!" In another post, she added, "[Bec] is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me)."

