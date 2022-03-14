Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore is feeling the love for her "This Is Us" cast. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and she reflected on the NBC hit show wrapping up its final season. "The fact that here we are, it's six seasons later still nominated and being able to celebrate as a cast is above and beyond. It's so so cool, never lost on any of us," she said.

