Mandy Moore is coming clean about her mom friend, Hilary Duff! In a new interview with InStyle, the "In Real Life" singer got candid about her friendship with the "How I Met Your Father" star. "Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club," she said.

