Michael Strahan Makes History Traveling To Space: 'Touchdown Has A New Meaning Now'
Mandy Moore is one multi-tasking mom! The “This Is Us” star pumped breastmilk while on a strenuous hike five months after giving birth to her son, August. Mandy shared a first-hand peek at the all-night expedition, heading up Mount Baker in Washington with a few friends at midnight. She and her crew hit the summit just after sunrise which, Mandy joked on her Instagram story, wore her out even more than new motherhood has!