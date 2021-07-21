Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore is one multi-tasking mom! The “This Is Us” star pumped breastmilk while on a strenuous hike five months after giving birth to her son, August. Mandy shared a first-hand peek at the all-night expedition, heading up Mount Baker in Washington with a few friends at midnight. She and her crew hit the summit just after sunrise which, Mandy joked on her Instagram story, wore her out even more than new motherhood has!

Appearing: