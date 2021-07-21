Main Content

Mandy Moore Pumps Breastmilk While Climbing Mountain 5 Months After Giving Birth

Mandy Moore is one multi-tasking mom! The “This Is Us” star pumped breastmilk while on a strenuous hike five months after giving birth to her son, August. Mandy shared a first-hand peek at the all-night expedition, heading up Mount Baker in Washington with a few friends at midnight. She and her crew hit the summit just after sunrise which, Mandy joked on her Instagram story, wore her out even more than new motherhood has!

