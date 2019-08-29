Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore is taking a bittersweet look back. The "This Is Us" star honored her late ex-boyfriend DJ AM 10 years after his tragic death from an accidental drug overdose. Mandy recalled what she loved most about the music star, whose real name was Adam Goldstein, from his "contagious, guttural laugh" to the "best hugs." Goldstein passed away on Aug. 28, 2009 at age 36, nearly a year after he and friend Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed four other people on board.

