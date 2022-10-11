Main Content

Mandy Moore Joins Jamie Lee Curtis & More Stars Slamming Kanye West For Anti-Semitic Tweet

CLIP10/11/22

Mandy Moore and Josh Gad are joining a number of celebrities who are calling Kanye West out for an anti-Semitic tweet. "It's time for people to stop saying that man is a genius. Or that mental illness is an excuse for his blatant antisemitism and anti-blackness...words matter," Mandy wrote on Instagram on Monday. The responses come amid backlash Ye is facing over a deleted tweet he posted on Saturday.

