Mandy Moore's baby boy has finally arrived! The "This Is Us" star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, announced on Feb. 23 that their first child has been born. In matching Instagram posts, the new parents shared a close-up of their little man in a pale blue onesie and revealed his precious name. "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents, " they wrote. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”

