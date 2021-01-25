Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore revealed her husband Taylor Goldsmith got her a very special present. The pregnant “This Is Us” star took to Instagram to reveal her man gifted her a replica of her late dog Joni. “A little #tbt as we continue to set up for (baby’s) arrival. This was by far my fav gift over the holidays- something that @taylordawesgoldsmith had made. It’s a little stuffed animal version of my beloved Joni so that our son will still know her, even though they never got to meet,” the caption reads.

