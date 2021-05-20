Also available on the nbc app

Goodbye brunette, hello blonde! Mandy Moore is ditching her signature brown tresses for a fresh new look. The "This Is Us" star debuted her lightened locks on Instagram and revealed she achieved the look on her own using a box of Garnier Nutrisse hair color at home. "I've been longing for some much-needed change. It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again... normal feels like it's really right around the corner,” she told People of the style switch-up.

