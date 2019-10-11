Mandy Moore Announces TV Pilot Based On Her Life As A Teenage Pop Star

Also available on the NBC app

Mandy Moore is ready to tell her story on her terms. The Emmy nominee announced a new TV pilot inspired by her music career. She will executive produce "'90s Popstar" alongside her "This Is Us" showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. "The Bold Type" EP Amanda Lasher created the project, which got a pilot order from ABC. Mandy couldn’t seem more excited about her new career milestone, revealing on Instagram that she "cannot wait to watch it come to fruition."

