Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff’s babies met for the first time and the picture is priceless! The “This Is Us” star shared a photo on her Instagram story on Saturday of her two-month-old son August Harrison Goldsmith and Hilary’s one-month old daughter Mae James Bair. In the picture, the babies are laying down next to each other but had two completely different moods. August seemed chill looking over to the distance while Mae appeared to be crying when the photo was taken. Mandy welcomed her first child in February. Hilary welcomed her third child in a close-knit water birth at home on March 24.

