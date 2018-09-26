Mandla Morris Is Stepping Out Of Dad Stevie Wonder's Shadow On 'DWTS: Juniors'

Also available on the NBC app

Mandla Morris tells Access what his dad, music legend Stevie Wonder, told him he had to do if he wanted to join the cast of "Dancing with the Stars Juniors." And, pro mentor Cheryl Burke reveals she got permission from Stevie to be a tough teacher! Plus, Mandla's ballroom partner, Brightyn Brems, reveals what the biggest dancing challenges were for the pair. "Dancing with the Stars Juniors" premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8/9c on ABC.

