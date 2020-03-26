Also available on the nbc app

With everyone in self-isolation, dating can be difficult. But that didn't stop Jeremy Cohen from giving his digits to a woman across the street, Tori Cignarella! After spotting Tori dancing on her rooftop while they were both social distancing at home, Jeremy flew a drone with his phone number straight to her! Sparks flew, and Access Hollywood talked to the lovebirds – who have yet to meet in person – about the creative way their connection began.

