Man Under Quarantine Sparks Romance With Neighbor Via Drone

CLIP03/26/20
With everyone in self-isolation, dating can be difficult. But that didn't stop Jeremy Cohen from giving his digits to a woman across the street, Tori Cignarella! After spotting Tori dancing on her rooftop while they were both social distancing at home, Jeremy flew a drone with his phone number straight to her! Sparks flew, and Access Hollywood talked to the lovebirds – who have yet to meet in person – about the creative way their connection began.

